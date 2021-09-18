International

The Constitution: A triumph of compromise

By Mark Franke Compromise. This word wouldn’t score well on a favorability scale these days. People today, and not just politicians, seem to pride themselves...

Holcomb wants Afghans to “fall in love” with Indiana

By Margaret Menge Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said recently that he wants to help Afghan refugees coming to southern Indiana to resettle in the state...

My Third Trip to Afghanistan: A Special Relationship

By Craig Davis (This is the third of three columns by Jackson County native Craig Davis.) Watching the chaos unfolding at the Kabul airport on the...

My second trip to Afghanistan: the Osama bin Laden threat

By Craig Davis (This is the second of three columns by Jackson County native Craig Davis about the times he has traveled to Afghanistan. The...

My first trip to Afghanistan: induction

By Craig Davis (This is the first of three columns by Jackson County native Craig Davis. The second will publish Friday on The Tribune Opinion...

With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin

TOKYO — Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a...

Volunteers hunting for Mexico’s ‘disappeared’ become targets

MEXICO CITY — The mainly female volunteers who fan out across Mexico to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being...

Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine — Belarusian authorities on Friday announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations, part of a sweeping crackdown on independent media and civil...

Olympic Games, Tokyo-style: The pandemic era, in miniature

TOKYO — Ghostly airports, devoid of bustle. Cavernous arenas where no crowds will roar. Stringent rules that are spottily enforced — and spottily ignored....

UN Security Council slams decision to reopen Cyprus suburb

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council condemned the decision by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots to reopen a residential section of an abandoned suburb...
