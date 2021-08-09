National

Vallonia woman claims wins two classes during National Rimfire Sporter Match

Ashley Brugnone For The Tribune Leading two separate classes in the 2021 National Rimfire Sporter Match was Jeannie Redicker of Vallonia, overtaking the T-Class and TU...

Tokyo Olympic flame is the first powered by hydrogen

TOKYO — Inspired by the sun, the Tokyo Olympic cauldron is designed to be better for the planet. ...

Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

BLY, Ore. — The nation's largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work...

3 decades later, Georgia man is charged with killing boy, 8

MARIETTA, Ga. — A convicted sex offender has been arrested more than 30 years after an 8-year-old boy was found dead in the woods...

Olympic Games, Tokyo-style: The pandemic era, in miniature

TOKYO — Ghostly airports, devoid of bustle. Cavernous arenas where no crowds will roar. Stringent rules that are spottily enforced — and spottily ignored....

$1M in fines after nitrogen kills 6 at Georgia poultry plant

ATLANTA — Federal workplace safety officials are proposing nearly $1 million in fines against four companies following a January liquid nitrogen leak that killed...

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

SURFSIDE, Fla. — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that the site...

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Miami Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah says the fire department’s role in recovering remains at the collapsed Surfside condominium has...

Evacuation order lifted after chemical leak at Texas plant

LA PORTE, Texas — An evacuation order has been lifted in an industrial area of a Houston-area city following a chemical release earlier in...

Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Firefighters have ended their mission in clearing debris from the collapsed Surfside condo building Friday, officials said, while police and forensic...
