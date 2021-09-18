International

The Constitution: A triumph of compromise

By Mark Franke Compromise. This word wouldn’t score well on a favorability scale these days. People today, and not just politicians, seem to pride themselves...

Holcomb wants Afghans to “fall in love” with Indiana

By Margaret Menge Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said recently that he wants to help Afghan refugees coming to southern Indiana to resettle in the state...

My Third Trip to Afghanistan: A Special Relationship

By Craig Davis (This is the third of three columns by Jackson County native Craig Davis.) Watching the chaos unfolding at the Kabul airport on the...

My second trip to Afghanistan: the Osama bin Laden threat

By Craig Davis (This is the second of three columns by Jackson County native Craig Davis about the times he has traveled to Afghanistan. The...

My first trip to Afghanistan: induction

By Craig Davis (This is the first of three columns by Jackson County native Craig Davis. The second will publish Friday on The Tribune Opinion...

El Salvador seeks arrest of former president for corruption

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Prosecutors in El Salvador have issued an arrest warrant for former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén on charges of embezzlement...

Brazil reopens amid looming threat from delta variant

BRASILIA, Brazil — With the number of coronavirus deaths starting to recede in Brazil, a renewed sense of optimism has led state governors to...

Germany toughens rules for travel from Spain, Netherlands

BERLIN — Germany is listing Spain and the Netherlands as “high-incidence areas,” meaning that most people arriving from those countries who aren’t fully vaccinated...

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

TOKYO — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games begin at last on Friday night, a multinational showcase of the...

Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was returned to his hometown Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security...
